Court and justice staff to take industrial action amid cost-of-living woes

The law courts in Christchurch, part of the Justice Precinct. Photo / File

The law courts in Christchurch, part of the Justice Precinct. Photo / File





Ministry of Justice staff including crucial court personnel have voted to take industrial action, the Herald can reveal.

PSA national sector justice lead Willie Cochran said its members had voted to work to rule as part of collecting bargaining.

Cochrane said they were seeking a settlement that “properly recognises the cost-of-living pressure on workers”.

“This remains in place until Monday 19 December, unless we receive an offer that justifies lifting the action.”

Work-to-rule is a form of industrial action where workers perform no more than the minimum duties required by their contract.

For example, taking the entirety of a one-hour lunch break and leaving at 5pm on the dot regardless of any outstanding duties.

In the stretched New Zealand court system, plagued by delays and lengthy waits between initial appearances and trials or sentencings, court staff such as registrars regularly work overtime as hearing stretch into the evening.

The delays were greatly exacerbated by Covid-19 and some defendants have waited several years on bail after first being charged.

As a result, other Ministry of Justice staff, including security personnel or front counter staff, also regularly work longer hours or miss breaks.

“The action involves working according to required hours and not engaging in additional work such as working through breaks and extra tasks,” Cochrane said.

“This involves all PSA members within collective coverage at the Ministry of Justice, contact centres, processing centres, technology staff, national office and tribunal hearing centres across New Zealand.”

“We regret the impact this action may have on how New Zealanders access justice but feel we have no choice in order for our concerns to be heard.”

Staff from the Ministry of Justice who are PSA union members go on strike outside the Auckland High Court in September 2018, bringing a halt to trials and hearings around the country. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Ministry of Justice declined to comment.

It is understood the work-to-rule begins on Friday afternoon and includes strict observance of lunch, and morning and afternoon teas.

On September 19, 2018, Ministry of Justice workers walked out of courtrooms for a two-hour strike, bringing trials and hearings around the country to a halt.

The Government introduced a public sector pay restraint in 2020 amid Covid-19, meaning many public servants received minimal or no increases in pay.