Courier Post worker seen mishandling packages at Whangārei depot

Courier Post contractor seen mishandling packages at Whangarei depot. Video / Samantha Wilson

A Courier Post contractor has been filmed throwing packages outside the NZ Post depot in Whangārei, with the NZ Post boss saying there is "no excuse" for his actions.

The video was posted to TikTok complete with the title "Merry Christmas from NZ Post" and jaunty festive music.

It shows the worker tossing packages between two bins outside the depot.

Whangārei woman Samantha Wilson told the Herald that she recorded the video on Monday while waiting at a nearby business.

She said she was shocked by what she saw, adding she had heard rumours of packages being mishandled in this way but was surprised to see it happening in the open.

The workers was seen tossing the packages between two bins at the depot. Photo / Samantha Wilson

She wrote online that it appeared the packages were being moved to get out of incoming rain.

She said that some of the packages were clearly marked as fragile and the experience had put her off choosing NZ Post as an option for her deliveries.

Those responding to the video online shared their own tales of damage and delays, as the clip quickly racked up thousands of views.

New Zealand Post chief operating officer Brendon Main described the incident as an "isolated event" and said that customers could still "absolutely" have confidence in their service.

"This is undoubtedly our busiest Christmas ever as far as the volume of packages that we're working through but there is no excuse for what's in the video," Main told the Herald today.

He said they were first made aware of the video on Tuesday and had identified the contractor.

"We have spoken to the person concerned and we're working through that with them. We expect every package to be treated better than that."

He said the incident was "reasonably isolated" and his team were working hard to ensure they meet their own standards.

"This is a small example, we know we've got thousands of people up and down the country who are doing things the right way," he said.

If the actions in the video appear familiar to Kiwis, it may be because it is the latest in a series of videos showing NZ Post couriers being less than careful with their deliveries.

In February last year, NZ Post issued a near-identical apology and again quoted their "high service standards" after video showed a driver using the same throwing technique to deliver a package to an Auckland address.

Then, in April, courier drivers were caught crudely throwing packages into their vans on Auckland's Waiheke Island.

Then in January of this year, a security camera caught a contractor tossing a delivery from the window of his van rather than walking a few steps to a house.

Main insisted that NZ Post staff were "really proud" of their efforts throughout lockdown and would feel upset that the public might judge them by the actions of this one contractor.

"We hate to see all the good work that's gone in undone by one careless act."