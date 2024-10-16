Air New Zealand has apologised and said that it did not meet the high standards it had set itself.

“Over our years of regular travelling we have become aware of the sunflower lanyard which lets the airline know we may need extra time or more patience, etc,” MacRae said.

Passengers with invisible issues like autism and diabetes are encouraged to wear these lanyards so airline crew would know to offer extra assistance if needed.

Couple with hidden disabilities said they felt an invasion of privacy by Air NZ staff. Photo / 123rf

As they were checking in for flight NZ102 on October 10, MacRae claimed the check-in agent said: “Right I’m confused, you’re wearing the sunflower but want an exit seat.”

That was just the start of several instances where they were queried about their health issues, and still not being given the exit row seats they had paid for.

Their request to board early with the others who boarded first was also turned down.

“So far the lanyard is working against us rather than for us so we took them off,” MacRae said.

“When time to board, the agent scanning our pass asked us to stand aside.

“We were then approached by yet another agent who did not identify herself. She was speaking to us in a raised voice sufficiently for me to ask her to stop yelling at me.”

A couple paid to sit in exit row for extra legroom but were questioned because they had hidden disabilities. Photo / 123rf

When they finally attempted to board, MacRae said they were identified by name and asked to step off the plane.

“We were advised that there was a problem with our seat as we had been wearing the sunflower at check-in and that they assume it means we are less able,” he said.

The staff member then told them the captain needed to know the nature of their abilities and diagnosis before they could board.

“As far as I know commercial airline captains are not specifically trained to make sense of or evaluate medical information beyond asking about functional capacity, which we’d answered now several times. This was a huge invasion of privacy,” MacRae said.

“Feeling powerless and fearing that we might be denied boarding - we disclosed our personal medical details including that my husband is a Canadian war veteran who lives with PTSD.”

They were told at this point by a crew that the airline had “a policy of not allowing people with PTSD to sit in the exit seats”.

“We were then asked to wait a further five-10 minutes at the door while she discussed our private medical information with the captain and other crew members. Further privacy invasion,” MacRae said.

The crew, he claimed, then started to argue among themselves about their allocated seats.

“The experience has left a bitter taste and we are weary about our upcoming return flight to North America with Air NZ,” he said.

“We’ve decided not to ever wear our sunflower lanyards again.”

He said the incident left them feeling stigmatised, dehumanised, disrespected, and powerless.

“We have given Air NZ close to $20,000 for this trip of a lifetime for us. We hoped for more,” he said.

Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the safety of customers was always the airline’s highest priority.

“We are committed to meeting all safety regulations, including exit row requirements established by the Civil Aviation Authority,” Geraghty said.

“In this instance, our team took a cautious approach to seating requirements in the exit row. We should have communicated this better, and we apologise that we did not meet the high standards we set ourselves.”

She said Air NZ had reached out to the customer to offer their apologies.

“This feedback will be shared with both our ground staff and onboard crew to enhance our sensitivity and care in managing situations like this moving forward,” Geraghty said.

“The sunflower lanyard is something we encourage customers with hidden disabilities to wear to highlight that they may need additional support during their journey.

“Our staff are trained in how to approach, support, and guide customers with disabilities. We want to assure those who wear the sunflower lanyard that they will be treated with respect and discretion when travelling.”

