Photo / File

Hyundai Country Calendar has once again taken to its Facebook page to address negative online reactions to the iconic show.

The show's Facebook page has been running for 12 years and this is the first time it has felt the need to publish formal page rules.

The latest post urges contributors to "keep your comments relevant, avoid personal attacks and be respectful".

It encouraged people to share their enjoyment of the stories of hard-working Kiwi farmers, growers and fishers, rather than attacking them.

"If constant whinging, moaning and arguing is your thing, then this page is not for you," the post read.

"Luckily the internet is a big place and there are plenty of other places you can go for that," it finished.

It seems the show's latest episode about Pukerua Farm had ruffled feathers online, generating comments such as "another Greenie base programme discrediting the farmers".

This observation caused intense debate on the page with one person noting "the comments have been as entertaining as the programme".

Much of the feedback came to Country Calendar's aid, however.

NZ Farming, a popular online community Facebook page, gained a lot of support for defending the show with the following comment:

"It's a shame there's always knuckle draggers there to criticise anything that challenges their own perceptions and constructs of what's been featured on CC.

"Despite a massive run of exceptional episodes lately it's ridiculous to think any farmer wouldn't be stoked with how well a huge variety of farmers have represented food & fibre production so well to the non-farming public that enjoys the show on a regular basis.

"Keep up the great work Hyundai Country Calendar and to all farmers that have opened their gates and been prepared to represent us all so well. Thank you."

The episode that came under fire concerned North Waikato farmer Chris Falconer and his Happy Cow Milk venture on Pukerua Farm.

He said the feedback came flooding in after the episode aired.

"My phone lit up like a Christmas tree on the night and has been going pretty solidly since," he told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

Luckily, Falconer hadn't experienced any negativity in person, as the phone calls were "mostly congratulatory".

"Lots of people "were enjoying the show, he said.

"It's been a good response."

Only last month, Country Calendar had to address a backlash against its episode on Australasia's first certified carbon zero farm, Lake Hawea Station.

That farm is run by entrepreneurs Geoff and Justine Ross, founders of the hugely successful 42 Below vodka company.

Online critics thought the episode was unrealistic, with a lot of vitriol aimed at what they thought were politically-correct on-farm practices.

The show was surprised by the reaction to what was its highest-rated episode of the year and again took to Facebook.

"We've had a huge response to the show about carbon reduction and animal welfare at Lake Hawea Station. And although it was our highest-rating episode of the year, most of your comments are negative!"

Geoff Ross remained philosophical about the backlash, saying "This is how sectors advance".