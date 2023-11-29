Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown keen to sell Port of Auckland, why the Prime Minister’s first post-cab press conference could be overshadowed by bride accusations and workers in India freed from collapsed tunnel after 17 days in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Counties Manukau Police have arrested a prolific shoplifter in spectacular fashion, chasing him down with the help of two trusty steeds.

Two constables had just finished up with a community event in the area, where they had been engaging with locals alongside their horses, when they were made aware of a report of shoplifting in Pukekohe.

“They were directed to the area on the backs of horses Chief and Ruby after being notified the person of interest was last seen with a trolley on Manukau Road,” said Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter.

Both officers “hoofed” it towards the Pukekohe Train Station, where the person was subsequently located, and were able to keep them in the location until further units arrived.

“The person was then arrested without further incident,” said Hunter.

Senior Constable Borrell and Detective Constable Andrews with trusty steeds Chief and Ruby. Photo / NZ Police

The 40-year-old male, who Hunter said was involved in several shoplifting incidents, has since been charged with shoplifting and is due to appear in the Pukekohe District Court tomorrow.

Hunter says police allege the male has been involved in over 110 reported incidents involving shoplifting in recent months.

“Police believe this alleged offending has totalled in over $71,000 worth of items being targeted,” he said.

Hunter says while this has made for a fantastic arrest story, incidents involving shoplifting are no laughing matter.

“Police are continuing to take offending against retail businesses in our community seriously, identifying offenders and holding them to account.

“We remain committed to preventing this type of dishonest behaviour,” he said.

Counties Manukau Police encourage members of the public to continue to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security or police to prevent retail theft.

People are encouraged to continue reporting offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



