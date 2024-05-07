Former rowers inspect some of the club's new equipment during Gisborne Rowing Club's centenary celebrations - former rowers T. Kane, an unidentified observer, C. R. McLernon, R. Hanna, K. Woodward, W. H. Swinnerton, F. and J. Roddick, C. Home, L. Albrecht, D. Barker and M. Whaitiri. The club marks its 150th later this month. Photo / Gisborne Photo News�

Calling Gisborne rowers past and present.

Gisborne Rowing Club is celebrating its sesquicentennial, or 150 years of operation, at Midway Surf Rescue Community Hub on May 24.

The club wants a good attendance for the momentous occasion and is asking if anyone has any club-related memorabilia that could be displayed at the anniversary.

The club, which was formed in 1874 and combined with Poverty Bay Rowing Club in the 1950s, is accompanied only by Poverty Bay Turf Club as a local sports body that dates back to the 1870s.

Club president Belinda Mackay is aiming for around 120 people to attend the Friday night function.

Mackey and other organisers are keen to welcome a strong representation of veteran members who were active in the club decades ago.

“We want to have some of those older former members to attend.

“It would be awesome to get their support.”

The Friday night function runs from 6pm to 10pm and will include drinks and nibbles, and guest speakers.

‘It’s a chance for rowers to get together and celebrate,” Mackay said.

Rowing New Zealand will honour Gisborne Rowing Club by holding its AGM in Gisborne on the Saturday.

The club has already secured some memorabilia, including silver drinking cups dated 1902, a club blazer believed to date back to the 1930s, a Diamond Jubilee Reunion programme from 1934, Poverty Bay Herald clippings relating to the 1934 reunion, a letter from the Public Trust Office and a Poverty Bay Herald article - both dated 1943 - relating to a £100 bequest to the club by the late William Barrington Miller, and a club letter from 1936 asking club members to support a fund to build a new clubhouse.

For more information or to lend memorabilia, contact Jeff Ruston on 021-251-1254 or jeff@growstrongbelong.com.

The close-off date to purchase a reunion ticket is May 20.







