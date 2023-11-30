July 2023: Wellington mayor Tory Whanau denies she was drunk at a Wellington restaurant, and says leaving without paying was an honest mistake. Video / Mark Mitchell

At least one Wellington City councillor is now calling for Mayor Tory Whanau to resign and another wants a formal meeting to be held after Whanau revealed she has a drinking problem.

Whanau has said she is seeking “professional help” after details of an incident at a Wellington bar a fortnight ago emerged yesterday.

Councillor Nicola Young said Whanau was not well, there was no easy cure, and she should resign.

“She needs to put 100 per cent focus on her health and Wellington needs 100 per cent focus from its mayor.

“I am also concerned about the council’s reputation and the loss of trust and confidence with voters and ratepayers. Wellington deserves better.”

Councillor Diane Calvert said first and foremost they needed to make sure the mayor was getting the support she needed.

Secondly, Calvert made the point the council was only advised of Whanau’s situation through the media last yesterday afternoon.

“We have had no direct communication from her, her office or Deputy Mayor.

“Yesterday evening I suggested to the Deputy Mayor that the formal release be circulated and that we meet at the end of the committee meeting today. I have had no response.”

Calvert said the council needed to meet and either hear from the mayor or someone from her office to discuss the situation.

Councillor Tony Randle said the problem has a “major effect” on the mayor’s ability to do her job.

Other councillors have rallied around Whanau expressing their personal support and praise for the way she has led the city over the past year.

Meanwhile, Labour has unveiled its Opposition line-up including a new Wellington issues portfolio.

Wellington issues spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall said she was very sorry to hear about Whanau’s troubles.

“I have always had positive dealings and professional dealings with the mayor. I know from my experience as a doctor that people from all walks of life have trouble with addiction and so I just hope she gets the support she needs to get better and continue in her role.”

Asked whether she thought Whanau was fit to continue in the job, Verrall reiterated she has only had productive interactions with the mayor.

“I haven’t seen any evidence that the council isn’t able to work on the issues that it needs to so, I will continue to engage with the mayor and the council on the problems that Wellingtonians need addressed.”

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown declined to comment.

Whanau told the Herald she has received several hundred messages of support, that she was deeply thankful, and was looking forward to getting stuck into work after recovering from Covid-19.

She has previously said politics is a very challenging environment, particularly for women.

“It doesn’t help personal issues,” she said.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.