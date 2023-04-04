Counter-protesters - including one armed with a bottle of tomato juice - have seen British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aborting her central Auckland rally. Video / NZ Herald

Christchurch’s rainbow community has been aware of a threat of violence against people attending a council-run swim event at a public pool today.

It’s understood the threat involved a person intending to show up carrying a bag and ready to spend the night in custody afterwards.

Despite learning of the threat, the centre has told NZME they will take advice from the police but don’t anticipate any issues.

Te Pou Toetoe Linwood Pool hosts the Women’s Wednesdays swim event every Wednesday afternoon to create a safe environment for all women desiring support.

It’s been common for transgender women and people who identify as women to attend.

Yesterday, Christchurch rainbow group Qtopia’s healthcare lead, Jennifer Shields took to social media to warn members of the LGBT group in her post not to come to today’s swim.

She told NZME the individual planned to prevent trans people from reaching the pool.

“Somebody [said] to pack a go-bag and be ready to spend the night in prison afterwards,” she said.

Talking to NZME, Shields claimed to learn of somebody who was intending to turn up during the swim event. Christchurch. Photo / Christchurch City Council

“The event has good uptake, it’s also popular with people in the Muslim community, which is another reason we took the threat risk seriously as it had links to anti-Muslim associations.”

Police have told NZME they are aware of the threat.

Council manager of recreation and sports services, David Bailey said transgender women, and people who identify as women, are welcome at Women’s Wednesdays.

“We will take advice from the police regarding Wednesday’s session,” he said.

“While we don’t anticipate any issues, we will ensure there are measures in place to make sure everyone attending is safe.”