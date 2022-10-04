Costco chaos: Security guard claims he was sacked for 'doing his job'

Thousands of Kiwis flocked to Costco today to check out the new American wholesaler. Video / NZ Herald

Thousands of Kiwis flocked to Costco today to check out the new American wholesaler. Video / NZ Herald

A security guard says he was sacked by Costco following an altercation with an unruly customer at the West Auckland mega store.

Single father of a 2-year-old daughter Devereaux Cronje says he has been verbally terminated after being "assaulted" by a customer.

Costco declined to comment on this "employee incident" when approached by the Herald.

Cronje said he was managing crowds on Sunday at the recently opened store when he confronted the customer for trying to jump the queue.

Cronje said the man "shoved" him to get past before putting him in a "headlock and throwing punches". Cronje then trespassed the man.

Several witnesses appeared to confirm Cronje's story on the Costco Fans NZ Facebook page: "A guy was trying to cut in and the Costco worker said he couldn't, and the guy just kept going towards the entry straight through the worker. So, the worker stopped him and the dude put his hands on the worker."

However, Cronje's claimed his boss told him to stand down and allow the customer inside.

"They said the image of me getting assaulted isn't a good one for Costco so it was best for me to be terminated. It just seems that if you do your job accordingly, you're in trouble.

"It made me look incompetent in my duties and made the public question why that was allowed to happen."

Cronje said it was acceptable to allow people in if they already have a partner who was inside the warehouse, which the customer had claimed. But when the customer couldn't confirm it Cronje denied them entry.

Cronje said he hadn't received a termination in writing and was unsure whether he would be paid for his rostered shifts. He claimed he had never been given an explanation for his termination.

"It's an unknown to me, but I know they don't want me in the building," Cronje said. He was receiving legal help to raise a personal grievance.

"An employee can only be terminated if there was serious misconduct, right? And I can honestly say that has not been met to warrant this termination."

Cronje said it was not the first trouble he'd had at the new mega store. In September, Cronje alleges a senior manager called him a "black b*stard" on his first day of work.

Cronje complained to an assistant warehouse manager, and was told the allegation would be investigated. No response had been given to Cronje over that incident.

"There's been a serious breach in terms of their duty of care. It's made me an emotional wreck, affecting my mental wellbeing because I never did anything wrong.

"I just have to keep my head high, I'm hoping that something will work out. I can't let myself dwell on this."