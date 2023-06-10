Cost of living bites: Chef Simon Gault reveals more Kiwis are cooking at home

A survey by Kiwi chef Simon Gault found around 70 per cent of households were staying in more and cooking at home.

The cost of living crisis is affecting how New Zealanders eat, with dining out one of the biggest casualties.

New data shows Kiwis are still leaving fat in the budget to dine out for special occasions but around 70 per cent say they are eating out less.

We are tightening the belt at home as well, with the amount spent on food and alcohol down compared to the same time last year if inflation is taken into account.

Anecdotally, some households are also reducing the number of times they order delivered meal kits or are choosing to cancel orders so they can have more control over what they spend.

In response, meal kit providers such as My Food Bag are promoting discounts and have placed a “price freeze” on entry-level food boxes to make them more affordable.

Kiwis staying in

Gault polled around 1800 households to understand New Zealanders’ cooking habits as part of his “What’s for Dinner NZ?” campaign, which launched this week.

“We constantly hear that people are pulling the reins in, me included, so dining out is now a treat or a special occasion rather than it being a regular thing,” Gault said.

“The survey showed 70 per cent of us just aren’t going out as much as we used to.”

Respondents to the poll stated that with costs increasing, and less spare money they were cooking at home more.

”While we might be eating out less there is no reason not to eat great-tasting food,” Gault said.

“I want to understand more about what New Zealanders are cooking at home, which is part of the new campaign.”

Dining out ‘a treat’

Gault’s findings are supported by new data from Worldline NZ (formerly Paymark), which revealed spending on food and alcohol last month was up 8.3 per cent on the same time last year - but well below the latest annual rate of food price inflation of 12.5 per cent.

And money spent over the till at restaurants in May was given an extra boost because of a surge in special-occasion dining around Mother’s Day, said Bruce Proffit of Worldline NZ.

Proffit said spending on May 14 was strong at restaurants and cafes, with the nationwide spend through these merchants in Worldline’s payments network reaching $22.4 million - up 42 per cent on the previous Sunday (May 7) and up 7 per cent on Mother’s Day last year.

Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association, says there has been growth in the industry despite the cost of living crisis.

“Nothing is stopping Kiwis showing their mums that they love them, judging by the higher spending on or around Mother’s Day through relevant retailers,” Proffit said.

Marisa Bidois from the Restaurant Association said restaurant owners faced plenty of challenges, with severe weather, staff shortages and the financial hangover from Covid still playing a part.

“While things have certainly picked up since the pandemic, the recent weather combined with staff shortages and rising supply chain costs have made this year particularly challenging,” Bidois said.

“As an industry that relies on discretionary spending, businesses are mindful that the current cost of living challenges are likely to have an impact on business.”

Supply chain and staff shortages still biting

A recent survey by the Restaurant Association showed that 46 per cent of restaurant owners felt managing wage costs was the number one challenge affecting their business.

Supply-chain price increases are also having a significant impact on the hospitality industry, with 29 per cent of respondents citing this as their biggest challenge.

Anecdotally, diners said reduced menus and restaurants shutting early put them off returning to certain eateries.

Bidois said staff shortages were the big driver behind the tough decision to simplify a menu or reduce opening hours.

“This helps businesses keep food costs under control and reduces the need for as many kitchen staff.

“We are seeing this ease slightly but the demand for staff is still very high.”

There were still plenty of positives, Bidois said, with Statistics New Zealand showing 19 per cent growth in restaurant sales in the first quarter compared to 2022.

Data for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.27 billion. It is important to note the Consumer Price Index shows restaurant meals increased 9 per cent in the past year.

Cutting back at home

Kiwis aren’t only dining out less - we are also trimming the fat at home. Anecdotally, some households are reducing the frequency of home-delivered meal kits or pressing pause on the service.

One householder spoken to by the Herald said meal kit direct debits were too hard to manage and payments were always being declined because she was short of cash.

“It ended up being too stressful and easier for me to buy in-store when it suited or I could use another payment method.”

My Food Bag recently put a six-month price freeze on its entry-level Bargain Box.

Mark Winter of My Food Bag said recent research by the company revealed 51 per cent of Kiwi parents were stressed around mealtime because of the costs involved.

“It’s no secret that inflation has affected food prices and this, coupled with the overall cost of living, is having a significant impact on Kiwis,” he said.





Mark Winter, chief executive of My Food Bag, has placed a six-month price freeze on the less expensive My Bargain Box to help during the cost of living crisis.

“This research has highlighted some very specific challenges parents are facing, such as having to reduce or sacrifice the amount of meat they’re buying.”

Winter said with the price freeze in place, he was confident Bargain Box was cheaper than New World and Countdown for “like-for-like” ingredients.

The business had been comparing its prices with major supermarket delivery options and found that across an 11-week period from January to March, Bargain Box was on average 4.44 per cent cheaper than Countdown and New World for the same items.

“This equates to an average of $7.02 per week, which is $77.22 across that period,” Winter said.

The research also revealed Kiwis were not only rethinking what was on the menu at home, but 48 per cent were also only buying necessities and leaving the treats on the shelf. A quarter of respondents said they would only buy items on special.

More than half of the respondents - 57 per cent - said they had pared back their social life, 62 per cent had cut back on takeaways and a quarter had cancelled subscriptions to entertainment, such as streaming services.

More flavour for those eating at home

Simon Gault says his new "Flavour Shot" range will help produce restaurant flavours for those cooking at home.

Celebrated chef Simon Gault wants to know what you are cooking at home - and reckons he has a way to make every home-cooked dish a bit tastier.

As well as the “What’s for Dinner NZ?” campaign, Gault has also launched a range of ready-to-add herbs and spices branded as Flavour Shots, which can add depth of flavour to any meal.

And he wants to know what Kiwis are eating so he can create recipes to help homecooked meals tastier.

“I’m really looking forward to knowing what we’re cooking for dinner so I can find new ways of using Flavour Shots to help Kiwis think differently about their favourite meals – be it scones, eggs on toast, a roast chicken or a vegetable curry.”

Householders who take part in What’s for Dinner NZ also go in the draw to win a cooking experience with Gault and TV presenter Erin Simpson at Gault’s Deli Kitchen in Auckland.

The prize also includes a high-quality De Dietrich Absolute Black Pyrolytic Wall Oven 60cm - 12 Function worth $3999 and return flights, airport transfers and a night's accommodation for winners outside Auckland.








