‘Correct call’: NBL says refs right not to review last-second play in controversial Hawks loss

The Rams won in a controversial 5 minute overtime, even though the game could have been over at the regular time buzzer when it was 86-86. Video / Sal's NBL

The Sal’s national men’s basketball league is backing its referees after a controversial decision which led to overtime and a loss for the Hawke’s Bay Hawks in their playoff game on Thursday.

The Hawks were underdogs against the Canterbury Rams and went on to lose 103-95 in overtime, but the story could have had a very different ending as the buzzer went off at 86-86.

The Hawks had sent the ball sailing towards the hoop and there it sat bobbling on it when Canterbury player Walter Brown forward poked through the hoop and deflected the ball before the shot could secure the Hawks a spot in a Saturday-night semi-final against defending champions the Otago Nuggets.

No review was sought by umpires and the game went on for another five minutes, eventually ending with the Hawks’ semi-final hopes crushed.

Leagues Referees Manager Ken Coulson said in a statement after the game on behalf of Sal’s national men’s basketball league that the decision to not review the play was correct.

“On the final possession of the fourth quarter, no violation was called by any referee on the final shot, and as a result, this could not be referred for review by the IRS as per FIBA Rule F.3.2,” Coulson said.

“Due to this, the referees had made the correct call as per IRS guidelines and the game went to overtime,” Coulson said.



