A woman who died or a drug overdose had a cocktail of illegal substances and medications in her system including methamphetamine, pictured, the coroner has found. Photo / file

A woman who had consumed a cocktail of medication and illegal drugs died of an accidental overdose, the coroner has ruled.

Janna Rene Fischer, 32, unemployed of Ōtahuhu, was found unresponsive in bed early on April 5 last year, after visiting a friend who was staying in Hamilton.

Emergency services were called but could not revive the mother-of-one.

Coroner Peter Ryan said Fischer was described by her stepfather as a happy, kind person who would help anyone but she had a history of illicit substance abuse including methamphetamine use.

"Her drug use caused noticeable changes in her behaviour in that she was either extremely up or extremely down," the coroner said in findings released today.

About 4.45pm on April 4, Fischer messaged friend Jaeden Rollinson, who had travelled to Hamilton for a funeral, and they spoke briefly on the phone before she messaged him again saying she had taken sleeping pills.

Rollinson, who had known Fischer for two years and had a physically intimate relationship with her, then called her again before sending a message with the address where he was staying, Ryan noted in his findings.

After hearing Fischer had taken sleeping pills Rollinson wasn't expecting to see her but she arrived about 6.45pm.

While Fischer was unpacking her bag Rollinson noticed she had a glass pipe, which he knew was for smoking methamphetamine.

After settling in they consumed gamma-butyrolactone (GHB), otherwise known as "Fantasy", mixed in soft drinks and went to sleep.

Rollinson woke up and went for a smoke about midnight.

"He did not notice anything wrong at that time and, when he told her what he was doing, she mumbled something in response but he did not recall what."

When Rollinson returned to the room about 12.30am to charge his cellphone he felt something was wrong and turned on the light and pulled down the bed covers.

"He saw Ms Fischer had her face in the pillow and was not moving. He could not hear her snoring or breathing so turned her face away from the pillow."

In doing so, he noticed Fischer's colour was unusual.

Rollinson tried to wake her but there was no response and he could not find a pulse when he checked her wrists.

He called emergency services but paramedics were unable to revive her.

A post-mortem examination showed Fischer had inhaled stomach contents into her lungs and windpipe because of her consumption of drugs.

An ESR analysis of Fischer's blood showed methamphetamine, amphetamine, Zopiclone - a hypnotic and sedative medication - GHB and Naproxen, a pain-relief medication.

The coroner accepted the conclusion of police that Fischer's death was not directly because of the actions of any other person.

"The evidence provided suggests that Ms Fischer was a recreational user of illicit substances and the toxicological evidence is consistent with this," Ryan said.

"Ms Fischer's tragic death was the unintended consequence of her combined use of medication and illicit drugs."

Ryan said due to the circumstances of the death, he didn't consider there were any comments or recommendations that could usefully be made.