Andrew Hore is flanked by teammates Brodie Retallick and Tony Woodcock ahead of a test against Ireland in 2012. Photo / Photosport

20 May, 2022 08:22 AM 2 minutes to read

The coroner's report following the death of ex-All Black Andrew Hore's mother has been released, stating the 67-year-old died after falling from a farm vehicle.

Suzanne Hore died on November 3, 2019, while helping her husband move a sheep across their farm in Paerau, Central Otago.

The sheep was in the cargo tray of a side-by-side farm vehicle and Hore was holding it.

The vehicle was stopped while Hore's husband opened a gate when the sheep kicked and Hore fell from the vehicle's cargo tray, landing face down on the ground and fracturing a vertebra.

The coroner's report said Hore died from her injuries and her death was an accident.

After the accident, WorkSafe investigated the farm's safe systems of work.

The farm had implemented a procedure for safely moving sheep and lambs, which required workers to transport them in either a caged trailer or in cages on the back of a ute.

The side-by-side farm vehicle was not meant to be used to transport sheep and a sticker on the cargo tray reminded users not to carry passengers in the tray.

The coroner's report said WorkSafe had concluded there was no public interest in conducting a prosecution.

Andrew Hore played 83 tests for the All Blacks from 2002 to 2013, and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2011.