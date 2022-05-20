The coroner's report following the death of ex-All Black Andrew Hore's mother has been released, stating the 67-year-old died after falling from a farm vehicle.
Suzanne Hore died on November 3, 2019, while helping her husband move a sheep across their farm in Paerau, Central Otago.
The sheep was in the cargo tray of a side-by-side farm vehicle and Hore was holding it.
The vehicle was stopped while Hore's husband opened a gate when the sheep kicked and Hore fell from the vehicle's cargo tray, landing face down on the ground and fracturing a vertebra.
The coroner's report said Hore died from her injuries and her death was an accident.
After the accident, WorkSafe investigated the farm's safe systems of work.
The farm had implemented a procedure for safely moving sheep and lambs, which required workers to transport them in either a caged trailer or in cages on the back of a ute.
The side-by-side farm vehicle was not meant to be used to transport sheep and a sticker on the cargo tray reminded users not to carry passengers in the tray.
The coroner's report said WorkSafe had concluded there was no public interest in conducting a prosecution.
Andrew Hore played 83 tests for the All Blacks from 2002 to 2013, and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2011.