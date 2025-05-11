Hesketh found Rapaea, who had been hitchhiking to Hastings after visiting a relative in Palmerston North, died from neck and chest injuries.
He said the most likely reason the vehicle left the road was because McKinnon was fatigued and fell asleep.
The coroner found Rapaea was still alive and responsive when McKinnon left the scene with Tareha, and they had failed to attempt CPR, nor did they call an ambulance.
“It is unknown if the outcome would have been different if Mr McKinnon had rendered assistance to Mr Rapaea after the crash and called emergency services,” the coroner said.
A forensic pathologist believed Rapaea would have needed “rescue breathing”, rather than regular CPR, and this would have required McKinnon to be a trained first-aider or paramedic.
Police conducted an inquiry at the time into who was driving the car, even featuring the case on Police Ten 7 seeking more information. However, charges were never laid.
The coroner suggested police did not consider there was sufficient evidence to “successfully identify the driver and succeed with a criminal prosecution”.
The coroner further explained that while a criminal prosecution requires facts to be proved “beyond reasonable doubt”, a coroner needs only to be satisfied of the facts “on the balance of probabilities”, or “more likely than not”.
What happened that night
CCTV footage showed Rapaea at the Dannevirke Caltex shortly before midnight on March 9, 2016.
McKinnon and Tareha started their night in Wellington, having travelled from Hawke’s Bay to purchase the Ford Fairmont.
It’s still unknown when or where Rapaea got into the Ford.
While Tareha was arranging the change of ownership in Wellington, McKinnon had left in the newly-purchased Ford, leaving the Caldina behind for Tareha.
Part of the evidence referred to by the coroner included a pie wrapper, Powerade bottle, and cellphone which were all found in the crashed Ford, and all of which were linked to McKinnon.
McKinnon accepted he’d taken the Ford to a petrol station in Wellington where he’d bought a pie and Powerade, but said after that he’d been travelling in the Caldina. He had no explanation for what happened to the Ford after that.
The coroner found neither Tareha nor McKinnon had been truthful in their statements that denied McKinnon had driven the car up to Hawke’s Bay.
At 3.22am, police received the first call from a witness who’d come upon the crash.
When the first car arrived on the scene, the driver saw another car stopped in the northbound lane with lights on full beam.
The coroner was satisfied that car was the Caldina and as the driver of the other car didn’t see anyone walking around, it meant at this point McKinnon was either still inside the Ford, or already in the Caldina.
A truck arriving on the scene then saw the Caldina driving away at speed.
The police accessed text messages sent to and from Tareha’s phone later in the morning of the crash.
An unknown number had sent a message saying, “Bro as you read dis rng me ‘important’ bout car”.