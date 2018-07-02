Photo / File

A coroner has recommended that Worksafe New Zealand considers developing the rules and regulations around the use of bungee cord gates on farms.

Dairy farmer Johnathon Madera died in 2016 after he sustained impact injuries to his chest and abdomen after crashing through a gate and into a metal fence.

Coroner Anna Tutton believes there is an opportunity to improve safety measures by improving the visibility of bungee gates.

Madera was bringing in cows to be milked around 5.45am on September 25. It was raining and it was still dark outside, impairing visibility.

He was found by a co-worker who heard the noise of the quad-bike and saw a gate sliding along the ground, creating sparks.