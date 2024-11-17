One of the members described the river as “way too high and was far too dangerous” as well as being in flood.
Another member of the group reported that the water looked “really dirty”, and the water level was “very high … and flowing fast too”.
Photos of the river provided to the coroner for the inquiry showed areas of rapids and whitewater, while the river appeared swollen with brown-coloured water.
Three of the work group jumped in, with Adams going first and having no apparent difficulty swimming back to the water’s edge. Adams then went back up the bank and jumped in again.
Witnesses watched as Adams resurfaced, tried to grab a rock and missed and his manager said he saw him make three or four strokes before disappearing around a bend in the river. His colleagues then called emergency services for assistance.
Adams was found deceased just after 9 pm with injuries to his face.
A pathologist later concluded that drowning was the cause of death and noted that a pattern of injuries to Adams’ head and shoulders raised the possibility he had hit his head on the riverbed.
The pathologist also found that Adams' blood alcohol level was 187mg per 100ml of blood. This would have put him above the legal limit to be able to drive.
Coroner Wrigley found that despite Adams not appearing overtly intoxicated, she was satisfied due to the pathologist’s findings that he was adversely affected by alcohol at the time of his death.
“One way in which Jordan’s acute use of alcohol likely contributed to his death is by compromising his judgment and decision-making. I consider his intoxication helps explain his very unwise decision to jump into a plainly unsafe river not once, but twice.”
“Additionally, Jordan’s intoxication likely impacted on his coordination in a way that made him less able to swim to safety and compromised his ability to cope underwater.”
Coroner Wrigley said alcohol played a significant role in river drownings in New Zealand and made recommendations that were supplemented by information provided by Water Safety New Zealand.
Among those recommendations was not to swim in rivers after consuming alcohol and to not swim in rivers that were exhibiting dangerous conditions such as rapids, white water, high flow and muddy water.
Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.