Debris from the storm at Whitianga. Photo / Thames-Coromandel District Council

Clean-up of Whitianga and Mercury Bay reserves affected by this week’s storm is under way, says the Thames-Coromandel District Council.

“A lot of debris has been blown onto these areas.

“We’re working hard to clear walkways and public accessways to ensure they’re safe.”

The council said ground conditions were too wet for machinery and more rain was forecast.

“Tides are still big until next week, so some damaged beach accessways may only be repaired and accessed once the sea conditions have changed and sand levels returned.

“Other areas such as Cooks Beach, Flaxmill, Pāuanui and Whangamatā are still be assessed for damage and necessary repairs.

“The clean-up will take time and we appreciate your patience.”

Residents with health and safety concerns about reserves are asked to contact the council.

The council said water supplies in areas affected by the storm this week were getting back to normal.

The water treatment plant at Matatoki was restarted on Tuesday and the reservoir is back to normal levels.

At Pūriri the blockage at the water treatment plant had been cleared. Water supplies were expected to recommence on Wednesday afternoon, but it was likely to take some time to reach the normal pressure and flow.

At Ōmāhu the water treatment plant had been restarted but it could take some time to reach the normal pressure and flow.

The council said yesterday Coromandel Town was still on a conserve water notice. It would be lifted as soon as reservoir levels reached 70 per cent, which was expected to be sometime last night.

