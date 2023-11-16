A heavy rain watch is in place for the Coromandel Peninsula for this weekend as a tropical low described by MetService as the next “potential severe weather bringer” is forecast to sweep down the North Island tomorrow.

MetService has forecast a period of heavy rain with rainfall amounts that may approach warning criteria, especially about the ranges.

The watch was issued this morning for the 12 hours from 11pm Saturday to 11am Sunday.

MetService says there could be a few showers from this afternoon in the Coromandel with northwesterlies becoming strong in exposed places for a time.

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane for the 15 hours from 2am to 5pm Sunday.

MetService has forecast periods of heavy rain with rainfall amounts that may approach warning criteria, especially about higher ground.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said “a run of wet days ... might set in and not go away,” particularly in eastern areas of the North Island.

Last month roads were closed, power was lost and communities were asked to conserve water on the Coromandel as remnants of Cyclone Lola swept the North Island.

