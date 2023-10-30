Update:

Coromandel heavy rain warning in place until 5pm

Slip at SH25 Ruamahunga Bay

Flooding at Hikuai

Residents asked to conserve water at Coromandel Town, Matatoki, Puriri and Omahu

Power out for some residents

Live national updates

Wild weather has caused many issues across the North Island, flooding roads and smashing boats at sea as the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Lola sweep across the country.

The Coromandel remains under an Orange heavy rain warning today.

MetService says to expect a further 60 to 100mm of rain on top of what has already fallen with peak rates of 10 to 15 mm/h overnight and before dawn today.

It warns heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Surface flooding and slips were also possible and driving conditions could be hazardous.

The warning period runs from 8pm Monday to 5pm Tuesday.

It forecast rain with heavy falls, turning to showers this afternoon with easterlies strong in exposed places this morning.

Thames-Coromandel District Council emergency and crisis manager Garry Towler said this morning the weather was causing issues with the roads on both sides of the peninsula.

He said there was a slip on SH25 at Ruamahunga Bay and a crew would be arriving soon.

The flooding at Hikuai between Whangamatā and Whitianga had not subsided overnight and high tide was due soon.

He told RNZ there was another full day of rain ahead, “close to 450mm for this event”, and advised residents to “hunker down, avoid travel and ride this thing out.”

A section of State Highway 25 between Tairua and Hikuai remains closed due to flooding, with high tide due soon.

Waka Kotahi said contractors would be reassessing the situation this morning and would look to reopen the road as soon as it was safe to do so.

On other sections of SH25, motorists were asked to drive with caution as surface water remained in many areas and there could be debris on the road.

Meanwhile, the Karangahake Gorge Rd is about to be closed as work begins on a slip from overnight, TVNZ’s Breakfast reports.

Sixty-eight properties in Paeroa lost power last night, according to Powerco, and on the Coromandel Peninsula more than 20 properties were still in the dark, mostly in Coromandel Forest Park.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council this morning issued the following roads update:

Hikuai Settlement Rd is open.

Maramarahi Rd is open.

Kauaeranga Valley Rd is closed at the ford 8.7km from the start of the road.

Colville Rd is open to one lane.

Old Maratoto Rd (south of Thames) remains closed at the ford due to flooding.

Victoria St, Thames, remains closed due to surface flooding at the second ford 900m from the start for the road.

Tapu-Coroglen Rd remains closed due to the ongoing repair work from Cyclone Gabrielle damage.

Coromandel Town residents have been asked to conserve water for approximately the next 24 to 48 hours.

The council said the heavy rain yesterday and overnight had caused the stream it draws water from to carry a heavy sediment load. This meant the water treatment plant had to be shut off at times or process at a much slower rate due to the additional sediment in the water.

“If residents can be mindful of their water use at this time, it would be much appreciated.”

A water tanker would be set up in Coromandel Town for residents to use should water supply be affected.

Meanwhile, Matatoki, Puriri and Omahu residents are also asked to conserve water for approximately the next 24 to 48 hours.

A water tanker has been set up in Puriri for residents.

