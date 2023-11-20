Work has begun to stabilise a large Coromandel slip at Ruamahunga Bay on SH25 on the Thames Coast Road.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said helicopters last week removed trees from the slope and brought equipment to the worksite, set up at the boat ramp car park.

A helicopter removes a tree from the slip site. Photo / Waka Kotahi

“Our teams will remove loose material and vegetation and insert rock anchors and mesh at three locations across the slip face,” Waka Kotahi said.

During the works, SH25 would be reduced to a single lane under stop/go traffic management, with both lanes closed when helicopters were operating.

The area was affected by a slip last month during heavy rain.

In June the road was closed between Tapu and Waiomu after two large slips blocked both lanes.

The largest slip was south of Tapu near Ruamahunga with the second near Waiomu.

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi said the new SH25A bridge is another step closer to completion with precast concrete side barriers now in place and work to connect the bridge deck to solid ground at the abutments completed.

