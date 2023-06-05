How new tasers could see frontline police turn to wearing body cameras, cops swarn Auckland park pursuing dirk bike riders in massive operation and teachers sound the alarm over the ‘king of toxic masculinity’. Video / NZ Herald

Five hundred lightning strikes have been detected near the Coromandel Peninsula since midnight.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said a severe thunderstorm watch was in place for the region until 11am.

These would be localised and those under a thunderstorm watch could expect downpours of 25-40mm in an hour that would cause surface flooding in low-lying areas.

It was not safe driving conditions, he said.

He said there had been a “decent dose” of rain in the past 24 hours.

In the past 12 hours, there was 35mm of rain at the Pinnacles and 47mm at Castle Rock. In the past 24 hours, there was 92mm of rain at Queen’s Head and 50mm at Golden Cross.

There is a heavy rain warning until 3pm with 30-60mm of rain to be expected depending on where you live, with most of the downfall expected to be in the ranges.

Further east, Waihī had 94mm of rain while Waihī Beach had 44mm in the past 24 hours.

Twenty-eight millimetres was recorded at Tauranga Airport and 5mm at Rotorua and Whakatāne airports.

James said the ranges had sheltered the Bay of Plenty compared with the Coromandel, which got the weather straight off the sea.

He said there were no warnings or watches in place for the Bay of Plenty, but residents could expect rain, heavy at times, north of Tauranga with possible thunderstorms.

Showers would gradually ease with strong southeasterly winds throughout the day across the region.