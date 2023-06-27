SH25A has suffered significant damage.

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson has spoken out over what he sees as an unnecessary delay in the construction of the new State Highway 25A bridge.

Waka Kotahi announced this week the bridge reconnecting the highway at the washed-out summit site near Kopu would be completed by the end of March next year.

Tourism, a key industry for Coromandel, has been significantly affected by road closures that have resulted from the effects of Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle last summer.

Simpson said the given completion date was ”a devastating blow to our community”.

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson wants State Highway 25A to reopen by Christmas. Photo / Chris Steel

”We really needed the highway reopened before Christmas. While it’s good now to at least have a target date that will provide some certainty for people, the impact on our local communities between now and then means continued distress for many.

Waka Kotahi announced on May 9 that the project to build a bridge to replace the area of missing road would start this month.

It said this week there were no delays in getting started on the project, which was expected to cost $30 million to $40m.

Simpson said: ”There have already been too many business closures and jobs lost. Local people have been inconvenienced for far too long and news that it’s going to be at least another nine or 10 months will be the last straw.

He said, in his opinion: “I don’t think the Government or NZTA realise how important that road is to our region.

”We’ve still got a lot of winter yet to come and other road closures this week around the Coromandel Peninsula highlight how vulnerable we are.”

Jo Wilton, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager of infrastructure delivery for the Waikato/Bay of Plenty, said in a statement this week that contract negotiations with the preferred consortia were ongoing.

“A bridge of this type would normally be expected to take 12 to 14 months to construct, but Waka Kotahi is working with the consortia to accelerate delivery and get the route open in nine months’ time, by the end of March 2024,” said Wilton.

“Waka Kotahi is doing everything possible to further accelerate construction, which will include contractors working extended hours at the work site and working seven days a week where possible.”











