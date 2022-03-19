Manaia is located about 13km south of Coromandel township. Photo / Google

The man who died in a homicide at a rural property in Manaia, Coromandel, has been named.

He was Manaia man Guy Richards, 43.

Richards was found dead on Friday afternoon and police have confirmed a homicide investigation is under way.

A scene examination continues today and is expected to take several days.

A post-mortem exam was held yesterday.

NZME understands police were also investigating a possible link to a serious car crash nearby that blocked State Highway 25.

A police spokeswoman said on Friday police had investigated the scene of a single-vehicle crash that took place on SH25 at 12.30pm.

Police also said they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the homicide incident in Manaia.