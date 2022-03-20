The body of Guy Richards, 43, was found in Manaia on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Wikimedia Commons

A Coromandel father whose death has sparked a homicide investigation is being remembered for his "signature smile" and his "caring, loving soul".

The body of Guy Richards, 43, was discovered at a rural property in Manaia on Friday afternoon by police. Another man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A scene examination is ongoing and police said they are continuing to follow lines of inquiry into the circumstances of his death.

Police said they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.

The investigation has shocked the tight-knit Coromandel community where Richards lived for most of his life, the Herald understands.

Family member Kaelene Bolton told the Herald Richards was "an awesome little cousin growing up".

"Always willing to learn and help, always smiling with his signature smile. He loved being around his whānau and making sure everyone was [okay] and he continued to do so in adulthood.

"A very caring, loving soul."

A former Outdoor Pursuits Centre (OPC) team leader in Whitianga, Kathryn Wheeler, said Richards worked many seasons with her alongside his mum and two brothers.

She remembered Richards for his humour, wit and being "always willing to do the extra work where it was needed".

"[You] never had to ask him, he just offered.

"I was truly shocked and heartbroken to be told of his passing.

"There are workers you never forget - he was one them including his whānau."

Former principal of Coromandel Area School Doug McLean said Richards' death is "absolutely tragic" and shocking.

"I remember Guy very vividly. He stands out really clearly. He's got a big personality. He's boisterous.

"I took a special interest him because I felt he was underestimated by teachers so I wanted to see what was there.

"His literacy levels took off. I just remember his ability with literacy.

"He was one of my success stories."

McLean said Richards played basketball for the school and dabbled in rugby.

He said his family were part of the Manaia community for generations.

"He was one of the identities of the area. You've got these personalities that stand out.

"Coromandel town was only...small so everybody is important and well known."

The Herald understands a funeral service will be held for Richards at Manaia Marae on Thursday.

A post mortem examination was completed yesterday.

The Herald understands police were also investigating a possible link to a serious car crash nearby that blocked State Highway 25.

A police spokeswoman said on Friday police had investigated the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 12.30pm.