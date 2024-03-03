The Coromandel Connector bus trial has been extended. The bus connects Thames with Coromandel Town. Photo / George Novak

The free Coromandel Town-Thames Connector bus trial has been extended for another three months.

The service started on December 18 and was meant to finish this month, however, it will now continue until June 18.

It is funded by a Government Storm Recovery Grant and is meant to reconnect affected communities with healthcare, education, appointments, work opportunities and whānau.

Since the start, almost 300 trips have been made.

The service runs on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are free, but booking is essential.

The 11-seater bus stops in Thames, Te Puru, Waiomu Reserve, Tapu Reserve, Te Mata Point Reserve, Manaia and Coromandel Town.

To book, text Coromandel Taxis for morning pick-ups and Thames Taxis for afternoon bookings. People need to include their name, the service time and the town you are being picked up from.

There is currently no further funding available to continue the trial past June.

Waikato Regional Council (WRC) is responsible for the long-term planning, management and provision of public transport in the region, including Thames-Coromandel District.

After the Connector trial finishes, Thames-Coromandel District Council will be sharing the data and feedback from the trial with the regional council and the Government to discuss options for funding local transport options long-term.

The timetable for the Coromandel Connector. Image / Thames-Coromandel District Council

However, WRC is currently considering region-wide transport options for their 2024-2034 Long Term Plan and the Waikato Regional Land Transport Plan 2024–2054. This also includes potential bus transport options for the Coromandel Peninsula.

The draft Land Transport Plan also includes funding for long-term road improvements in the Coromandel to make the network more resilient to extreme weather events.

The draft Waikato Regional Land Transport Plan 2024–2054 is open for consultation until Monday, March 4. People can read the plan and make submissions on the Waikato Regional Council website.

Coromandel Connector stop locations

• Thames bus stop: 200 Mary Street, outside the Civic Centre

• Te Puru: Aputa Avenue

• Waiomu Reserve

• Tapu Reserve

• Te Mata Point Reserve

• Manaia: Parking bays at Te Wharekura o Manaia (off Goldfields Road)

• Coromandel Town: Woollams Avenue carpark

