Public funding is being used to employ “cadets” to engage in environmental repair work along the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, as a result of three stormy winters, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

Thames-Coromandel District Council has employed three locals in “kaitiaki” roles under the umbrella of Mayors Taskforce For Jobs (MTFJ), its own recovery fund (granted by central government), and Ministry for Social Development Projects in Community funding.

The community employment programme employed cadets on six-month contracts.

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt, who met with the cadets in Whitianga, said their roles would be recovery-focused to address dune erosion which had occurred along the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, as a result of three stormy winters, including Cyclone Gabrielle

From left: Shelly Balsom, Thames Coromandel Mayor Len Salt, Geordie Wilson, Roman Carley and Andrea Whitehead.

Natural dune repair depended on a good cover of native sand-binding grasses.

The cadets have been clearing dunes of weeds that washed in during the storm, and collecting seed for future plantings.

Council coastal restoration coordinator Andrea Whitehead said weeds were “taking over” in some places.

“Our native plants need space to be healthy. There’s already been a positive impact from the work our cadets are putting in and they’ve only been here a couple of weeks.”

“They’re learning a huge amount about the dynamics and natural processes of our beaches.”

Salt said he was impressed with the way the workers had seized the opportunity.

“They’re very quickly coming up to speed with some of the big challenges for our coastlines and are learning skills to help deal with those.”

“They’re making a local impact in their own communities, which sets them up well for future work in our region as we all grapple with how to create resilient, sustainable environments to live in.”

Tairua locals save a boat washed ashore after Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023. Photo / Mike Scott

Shelly Balsom, Geordie Wilson and Roman Carley have been employed as “coastal kaitiaki”, working alongside council staff on dune care projects.

“We’re planting to enable self-repair following erosion, so it’s really important work. It’s a change of scenery every day, going to different places, meeting different people,” Wilson said.

“It’s awesome to be working outdoors, plus we get to jump in the ocean on our lunch break.”

At the end of their contracts, Thames-Coromandel District Council said it would support the cadets to update their CVs and identify further employment opportunities in the region.

About Mayors Taskforce For Jobs

MTFJ is a movement of mayors around Aotearoa who advocate for a bottom-up approach to employment solutions to deliver the Community Employment Programme (CEP) along with broader initiatives.

In particular, CEP is a nationwide partnership between Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) that is aimed at delivering outcomes in rural and provincial communities.

It is championed by mayors who are working together towards the vision of all people aged 16 to 25 engaged in employment, education, or training in their communities.

