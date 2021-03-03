Cordons in place after suspected explosives delivered to Marton police station

Cordons are in place in the Rangitīkei town of Marton after a person reported to the Marton police station with what appears to be explosives.

Police said in a statement the person located the items elsewhere and took them to the Stewart St police station.

As a result, a cordon is in place on Stewart St from Morris St to High St. Other cordons set up earlier have been stood down.

Police said the explosives are currently in the boot of a car parked outside the police station.

"The person who found the explosives brought them to the police station in their car, and they are still there."

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is en-route to assist.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Marton School was earlier placed in lockdown as police were seen in large numbers at cordons around the town.

The office manager at Marton School confirmed that the school had been placed in lockdown around 2.35pm.

"We've just been placed into lockdown, I am unsure why."

The staff member said she had only just been informed, and could not talk.

A police cordon at the corner of William St and Whanganui Rd in Marton. Photo / Bevan Conley

A staff member at the Marton Opportunity Shop on Follet St said that there was a large police presence, but was unsure why.

"We can see lights from here."

Police cordon at the intersection of Stewart St and High St in Marton. Photo / Bevan Conley

A staff member at Marton Pharmacy said that they were operating as usual, but were told they could not deliver to the doctor's surgery as it was near the police station.