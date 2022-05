Police were notified of the crash around 12.20pm on Sunday. Photo / NZME

A car has turned turtle on Cobham Drive near the Palmerston overbridge, blocking part of the road.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the crash around 12.20pm.

"The car has gone off the road and rolled. The sole-occupant of the vehicle has minor injuries," she said.

"The road is currently partially blocked while the car is being rolled upright and towed away and should be clear shortly."