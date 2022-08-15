New footage shows the arrest of a man who brutally punched a female police officer in the face on Monday afternoon. Video / Supplied

Kiwi cops hit with short notice changes to their work rosters are now receiving a $100 compensation bonus as part of their new pay deal.

The compensation for short notice shift changes was a win for the Police Association as part of its pay negotiations.

It also won two pay hikes of more than $3000 for both 2021 and 2022, plus a higher rate for night shifts.

The $100 bonus applies when an officer's roster is changed within 14 days of the shift starting and came into effect last month.

A further $50 payment applies for subsequent changes in the same two-week period, not including voluntary shift changes.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the collective agreement already had a provision that except in cases of emergency, police shouldn't change someone's roster without giving them 14 days notice.

"The problem was there was absolutely no penalty involved in that," Cahill said.

"So police ignored it. To the level that it became incredibly frustrating for staff to organise their lives and at the last minute be told, now we need you to work this roster."

That led to them having to change childcare arrangements and cancel family engagements, he said.

Constables through to Senior Sergeants will get a $100 payment if their roster changes at short notice. Photo / Dean Purcell

"And it wasn't actually the emergency situations that were annoying, it was the bad planning by police.

"Getting told, you know, the week before Easter that we require you to work Easter. And as we all know, Easter has been around for a few years now."

As a result, the Association proposed a penalty to give management the incentive to better organise rostering.

The $100 payment is available for constables through to senior sergeants, and for the equivalent levels of employee among police civilians.

Cahill said the Association had been surprised how many police staff are enduring roster changes as a result of having to attend court at short notice.

"And, in hindsight, this shouldn't be a surprise because we have said for many, many years, that the court needs to tidy up their act on how they manage court.

"This has been something that we've spoken about on behalf of victims for years."

Cahill said he hoped the new system might spur a conversation between police and the Ministry of Justice about better aligning their processes.

The Herald has sought comment from police on the financial impact of the new payment scheme.