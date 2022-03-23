Tayne supporting Jack, who is currently at the Middlemore Hospital Spinal Recovery Ward as he recovers from multiple surgeries to his spine and leg. Photo / Supplied

Tayne supporting Jack, who is currently at the Middlemore Hospital Spinal Recovery Ward as he recovers from multiple surgeries to his spine and leg. Photo / Supplied

Far North summers are about soaking up the warm weather, going to the beach and enjoying time with friends and whānau.

Saturday, February 26 was just like any other day in Te Hiku, when 18-year-old Cooper's Beach apprentice mechanic Jack De Jonge decided to go out dirt biking at Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe - Ninety Mile Beach.

Riding his dirt bike is one of Jack's favourite pastimes and on that day he was joined by stepbrother Liam and girlfriend Tayne, who followed the boys in her truck.

"It was just your normal, sunny day in Northland so we took advantage of that, packed the bikes and set off to the beach," Tayne said.

"Ninety Mile has always been such a meaningful and spiritual place."

Tayne explained the boys went onto the sand dunes, but after being gone for some time, she decided to drive the truck to where she last saw them.

Tayne said that's when she saw Liam calling out to her saying Jack had come off his bike and was unable to move.

"Jack had been riding his dirt bike down on the beach when he hit a hidden tree root up in the track ahead," Tayne explained.

"He was just pursuing one of his many passions, so you wouldn't really think we wouldn't be coming home for dinner that night.

"I don't think anyone expects something like that to happen to them."

Tayne and Liam immediately called 111 before an air ambulance arrived and took Jack and Tayne to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

Upon arrival, Jack had a CT scan, where it was discovered his neck vertebrae C6 and C7 were completely shattered and his spinal cord was seriously impacted.

His first surgery was that night where the crushed vertebrae were removed through the front of his neck and new vertebrae were created by taking out part of his pelvis.

A day later Jack had an internal steel neck brace installed, followed by a third surgery where steel rods and plates were placed in his badly broken right leg.

The teen is still at Middlemore Hospital's Spinal Recovery Ward, where he'll be for a few weeks before being transferred to the Otara Spinal Unit for a further 6-8 weeks to start his recovery journey.

Tayne Beard-Parsonson (18) and boyfriend Jack De Jonge (18) before the accident at Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe - Ninety Mile Beach. Photo / Supplied

Jack said in spite of the circumstances he was feeling optimistic and was encouraged by the thought of potential treatments that could help improve his recovery outcome.

"I'd like to be able to return to Coopers Beach Garage and be able to do a fair bit of my job," Jack said.

"I'm hoping to get the use of my fingers back as I'm a bit worried that without that, I won't be able to do much.

"I love everything about my job, my favourite part being talking shit with my boss."

Jack said the support from his family and in-laws meant everything to him.

They feel the same way, describing Jack as family-oriented, well-liked and loving, and kindness being his biggest attribute.

Tayne's sister Tyler decided to start up a Givealittle campaign last week in the hope of raising funds to cover the costs of Jack's ongoing care.

She said she had known Jack since he started dating her sister Tayne four years ago and he'd grown to become a big part of their family.

Tyler said she suggested the idea of starting the campaign after finding out Jack would need to be in a wheelchair.

She said since then, they had been researching treatments that could hopefully help him regain some strength and movement back into his arms and hands.

"Any donations made will help go towards paying for innovative private treatments and spinal regeneration therapies including spinal fusions, stem cell treatments or electrical/epidural stimulations and supportive requirements," Tyler said.

"Jack has never sat still. He's always on the go, whether it's out driving, riding, fishing or anything that the Far North offers," Tayne added.

"The funds donated to Jack's page will offer him many opportunities he wouldn't be able to access without the help.

"We hope to raise enough money for further treatments to help Jack potentially walk again and there will also be treatments to benefit movement in Jack's hands so he can return to his daily routine again and be able to work as a mechanic."



So far, Jack's Road to Recovery campaign has raised more than $11,000 in four days.

To donate to Jack's Givealittle campaign, click here.