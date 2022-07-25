KiwiRail's Interislander ferry Aratere on Wellington Harbour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Interislander's Cook Strait ferry service will be reduced over the next couple of months creating pressure to accommodate passengers.

KiwiRail confirmed that the service between the North and South Islands will only have two ships operating during August and September.

The disruption is due to the Aratere now receiving wet dock work until August 9 and the Kaitaki will undergo dry dock work between August 17 to September 28.

The limited service will also put pressure on the vehicle deck capacity.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook is apologising for the disruption.

He says Interislander will do its best to keep passengers updated as the days and weeks go on and booking spaces would be released on the website as it becomes available.