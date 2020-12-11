Cook Islands to open borders to Kiwis early next year - no quarantine required

A travel bubble with the Cook Islands is about to become a reality. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealanders will soon be able to travel to the Cook Islands without having to quarantine for two weeks.

The announcement has just been made public.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Cook Islands counterpart Mark Brown have instructed officials to continue working together to put in place all measures required to safely recommence two-way quarantine-free travel in the first quarter of next year.

"The Arrangement recognises the special ties between New Zealand and the Cook Islands. It will allow people to travel more easily between our two countries, while acknowledging that the priority remains to protect our populations from COVID-19," Prime Minister Ardern said.

Prime Minister Brown welcomed progress, noting that the free movement of people between New Zealand and the Cook Islands is central to our close relationship and integral to the Cook Islands' recovery from COVID-19 impact.

"This Arrangement is the next step towards resuming many aspects of life in the Cook Islands that have been disrupted by COVID-19, including access to health and education, and reuniting family and friends," Prime Minister Brown said.

