Convoys still going out to cut off communities and MP visits

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty and Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis speaking with locals during their visit to Pōrangahau on Saturday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Teams are continuing to make inroads to those communities impacted by last week’s cyclone.

A spokesman from Tararua District Council said outreach convoys had visited communities to assess welfare needs and do supply drops.

A helicopter team had also managed to check in on six properties where there was still no road access and had been no contact with residents.

Further convoys were sent on Monday to the Horoeka/Waione, Akaroa and Waihoki Valley areas to continue assessing needs.

Police have also been asked to provide an increased presence in rural communities for safety and security.

There were 36 roads closed to the public with 20 open to emergency vehicles.

The spokesman said the council would continue to update road status on its website, but if any new information was received, people should contact the council or report it using the Antenno app.

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty visited the region over the weekend and was able to survey the damage to both the Tararua District and Central Hawke’s Bay.

In a post on his Facebook page, he said the entire east coast of the North Island had suffered “significant damage”.

“There are many isolated and cut-off communities, and there is substantial damage to many farms and orchards.

We saw bridges completely washed out, and what were once roads are now massive holes.

“You don’t really get a full picture of the extent of the damage until you see it from the air.”

McAnulty said the community spirit in the Tararua District and everywhere else was “amazing”.

He said he was especially struck when touching down in Pōrangahau.

“When the flooding hit the whole town had to evacuate. There has been substantial damage to many homes, with some losing almost everything. But what I saw was a community full of determination and hope.

“They have banded together to assist one another. They said this is what they do here and they’re just getting on with the job.”

There was still a small number of properties without power in the district as of early Monday afternoon.















