Convoy of stolen Mazda Demios sparks night of drama in Hawke's Bay

The scene of the crash on Dickens St on Monday night. Photo / Doug Laing

A night of drama around Hawke's Bay involving multiple crashes began with the quickfire thefts of three Mazda Demios on Monday.

A police spokesperson said three Mazda Demios were observed by Hawke's Bay police driving in a convoy last night on Meeanee Quay just after 9pm.

The three then separated and travelled in different directions, the spokeswoman said.

About 9.22pm one of the cars crashed into two parked cars on Dickens Street in Napier.

Photos from the Dickens St scene show a silver Demio and a parked-up SUV had both suffered significant damage.

There were no people with the crashed Demio when police arrived, and no reports of injury.

The police spokesperson said inquiries established the Demio had been unlawfully taken from a Hastings address earlier in the evening.

About 9.30pm, police signalled for a second Demio to stop on Brookfields Bridge.

This car had been allegedly unlawfully taken from Awatoto earlier in the evening.

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, were taken into custody.

About 10.50pm police were advised of the location of a third stolen Demio, which had crashed into a ditch on Crystall Rd in Pakipaki.

Police arrived and found no-one with the vehicle, which had been unlawfully taken from Te Awa earlier in the night.

"Police continue to make enquiries into the unlawful taking of these vehicles," the spokesperson said.

Hawke's Bay detective Steve Leonard said Demios were "constantly" being targetted because they were comparatively easy to steal.

His advice for Demio owners was simple: "be aware, lock up and keep your vehicle secure".

Leonard said he wasn't in a position to comment on the possibility that social media challenges could also be driving the thefts of Demios in the region.

From January to May this year a group 30 teenagers - some as young as 13 - were believed to be responsible for stealing more than 100 Mazdas, many of them Demios, in Taranaki.

RNZ reported that police were aware of videos being posted on Snapchat and also had reports of them appearing on the TikTok platform.