Convicted murderer caught in boat-rage video could face prison recall: expert

A convicted murderer caught on camera ramming a woman's runabout in a moment of boat rage could be recalled to prison if his actions amounted to aggravated assault, a legal expert says.

And Auckland University law professor Bill Hodge told the Herald that if a prima facie case exists that the life parolee has anger management problems he could also be put back behind bars.

"If he has anger management issues [then in my opinion] it looks like he's still an undue risk."

John Frederick Dixon, 58, was videoed shouting obscenities then ramming another vessel with his inflatable dinghy on January 23 at Tairua wharf.

A Herald investigation has revealed that Dixon was jailed in 1979 for beating Joseph "Little Joe" Hishon to death after the night watchman refused to loan Dixon money.

Aged just 16 at the time of the killing, Dixon was then one of the country's youngest murderers.

His trial heard allegations that he suffered from severe anger issues and was prone to flying into fits of rage.

The incident is under investigation by police and Maritime NZ. Photo / Supplied

After video of the boat-rage incident went viral, Corrections applied last week to have Dixon immediately recalled to prison on the grounds he posed an undue risk to the community.

The Parole Board declined the application but will now hold a hearing within two months to decide whether to make a final recall order.

Hodge said that under the Parole Act there were three criteria by which an offender could be recalled to prison:

• whether they posed an undue risk to the community;

• whether they had breached release conditions;

• whether they had committed an offence punishable by prison, even if they have not been convicted.

Hodge said if there was a prima facie argument that Dixon had anger management issues then in his view that would amount to him being an undue risk.

If there was similarly a prima facie case that Dixon had committed an assault or aggravated assault by ramming the boat with his inflatable, there was a chance of Dixon being recalled by the Parole Board, Hodge said.

Children heard crying

The boat-rage incident was apparently sparked by Dixon taking umbridge at a speeding vessel that ignored the 5 knot limit in Tairua Harbour, swamping his yacht with wake and damaging his inflatable dinghy.

The video shows an enraged Dixon ramming an aluminium trailer boat with his inflatable, which then begins to deflate.

The woman on board the other vessel, Tairua School deputy principal Catherine Browning, then wades towards Dixon swinging an oar. Children on the boat can be heard crying.

Browning is now facing employment action because of the clash.

A woman wades towards the man swinging an oar after he rammed her vessel with his inflatable. Photo / Supplied

Tairua School principal Murray McDonald would not comment on the employment investigation this morning, or confirm if Browning was back at work.

"I am not allowed to speak about it at all. It's a matter under investigation at the moment."

The board of trustees chair has not responded to requests for comment and Browning declined to comment yesterday.

Beaten to death

Dixon attacked Hishon in the early hours of August 25, 1978, at the Ruakura Agricultural Centre in Hamilton.

The 51-year-old was found lying in a pool of blood with "extensive head injuries" including a broken skull. Dixon admitted punching and kicking the night watchman's head.

Dixon told a court he had gone to the agricultural centre after visiting a nightclub because he wanted money for rent and cigarettes.

When Hishon refused to loan Dixon money, the intoxicated teenager became angry and attacked him.

"I didn't mean to kill him," Dixon had told police through tears. "I just meant to knock him out."

The man's inflatable dinghy began deflating shortly after ramming a woman's boat. Photo / Supplied

Dixon told the court he then stole cigarettes and a notebook from the dying man.

A niece of Hishon told the Herald the dead man had six siblings, including a twin sister.

The niece said all Hishon's siblings were now dead, mostly from cancer.

She said the killing had rocked the family.

"It was very shocking. I know that it hit my dad pretty hard."

The woman's father, Hishon's older brother, had attended court everyday during Dixon's trial.

'The loveliest man'

Dixon has declined an interview request from the Herald but supporters say he is not the enraged man depicted in the video.

Tairua-Pauanui ferry operator Rob Glasgow has described Dixon as "affable" and "smiley", adding that he usually had "really good control".

"It's very rare to see him in a bad mood but (in my opinion) this day he's really lost his rag."

And a relative of Dixon told the Herald he was "the loveliest man".

While he'd had anger issues "back in the day", he was well-loved by the family and adored by kids.

The boat-rage incident is under investigation by police and Maritime New Zealand.

Police said this morning the case remains under investigation and no charges have yet been laid.