A convicted fraudster has failed in his latest bid to sue the lawyer who defended him after claiming he was charged excessive fees.

It’s a case the Supreme Court last year described as “lengthy and tortuous” after Martin Mailley first filed a complaint against his one-time legal representative Antony Shaw in 2010.

However, the saga’s origins date back to 2003 when Mailley was charged in Queensland with 11 counts of fraud for acquiring welfare benefits using fraudulently obtained credit cards to the tune of AUD$2 million.

When he was first arrested, police claimed Mailley had numerous passports and driver licenses, along with more than 18 credit cards in 12 different identities including James Martin Caldwell, Martin James Craigie, Francis John Springall, and James Houston.

Mailley fled back to his home country of New Zealand before he could stand trial in Australia in 2005.

Police tracked him down in 2008 but extradition proceedings spanned the next eight years before he was sent back to Australia and imprisoned.

Mailley employed Shaw as his lawyer for one year from 2008 to help fight his extradition but claimed the lawyer charged excessive fees and engaged in misconduct.

He made three successive complaints to the Law Society from 2010 to 2013 which found Shaw had not done anything wrong.

The Law Society commissioned its own investigation which drew the same conclusion.

Unhappy with those findings, Mailley took a case against both Shaw and the New Zealand Law Society [NZLS] to the High Court in 2015 which was struck out on the basis that his claims were frivolous and an abuse of process.

Twice he applied for a review of that decision and twice it was upheld.

In one of those reviews Justice Kit Toogood summarised Mailley’s arguments as being a “widespread challenge to almost every instance”.

In a decision released yesterday by the Court of Appeal, Mailley’s latest application for leave to appeal those previous High Court findings was also declined.

Mailley argued the High Court erred by applying the wrong threshold to strike out his claim, had found the alleged breaches caused no loss to him, were outside the limitation period and had dealt with the two reviews together.

Shaw and the Law Society said the proposed appeal did not involve issues of sufficient importance to justify it.

In his findings released on Tuesday, Justice Mark Cooper agreed and said the appeal didn’t raise any issues of significant importance that would outweigh the cost and delay of an appeal.

“The proposed appeal merely challenges the High Court’s findings of fact and the application of settled legal principles to those facts,” Justice Cooper said.

“Mr Mailley asserts that the NZLS acted in bad faith but no credible basis on which such a claim can be sustained has been advanced in argument.

“Nor is there a proper pleading on which such a claim might succeed, despite the numerous iterations of the claim.”

Shaw said in a statement to NZME that Mailley was a fraudster who had been pursuing him for 15 years.

“Sadly, the Court of Appeal decision does not mark the end of this process. Mr Mailley has said he is filing yet another High Court proceeding seeking to continue his personal vendetta,” Shaw said.

“Every court has ruled against him, and each has awarded costs against him, but he simply doesn’t pay those awards.

“We have a broken legal system that lets someone pursue someone like this with meritless complaints, seemingly without consequence.”

Mailley could not be located for comment.

Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.







