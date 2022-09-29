Steven Templar, a convicted baby killer, appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday for breaching his parole conditions. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A convicted murderer facing a lifetime of parole after killing his newborn baby has been warned by a judge that he risks being recalled to jail, again, after being caught breaching his conditions.

Steven Templar, in his late 50s, is serving a life sentence of imprisonment for murdering his 7-week-old daughter.

It is understood the murder occurred in Auckland in 1988 when he went by a different name. He has since legally changed his name to Steven Templar.

After being sentenced in 1990 for the murder, Templar was released on parole in 2001 but was later recalled to prison for nearly five years.

Now residing in Taranaki, he appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday facing two charges brought against him by Corrections.

A charge of breaching parole by testing positive for cannabis was withdrawn by Probation and then Templar, who represented himself, pleaded guilty to a count of breaching parole by testing positive for alcohol.

Judge Tony Greig convicted him and ordered that he come up for sentence if called on within 12 months.

The judge reminded Templar that he was on life parole and risked being recalled to prison again if he continued to breach his conditions.

"You know the risks you're running."

Templar was recalled to prison in April 2016 after he was convicted of assault with intent to injure.

He was released on parole again in August 2020.

Earlier, in 2009, he went before the Parole Board on an application for his recall following threats he made to kill a person and possession of a weapon in 2008.

He was convicted on those charges and ordered to come up for sentence if called on over the ensuing nine months.

At a progress hearing held in February 2021, the board heard Templar had been engaging with Probation and complying with his conditions.

The report stated he had experienced issues sourcing permanent accommodation but once he did he planned to resume composing music.

At that time, the board stated that due to Templar's "solid progress" on parole, a further monitoring hearing was not needed.

However, he would remain subject to a bevy of conditions including not to possess, use, or consume alcohol, controlled drugs or psychoactive substances.

Earlier Parole Board reports detailed Templar had completed a drug treatment programme, developed a relapse prevention plan and had engaged with a psychologist.