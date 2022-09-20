An advertisement for the "Shed Pati"held last week at the University of Otago's Arana College. Photo / Supplied

An advertisement for the "Shed Pati"held last week at the University of Otago's Arana College. Photo / Supplied

A party in which students were encouraged to wear their "best hori attire" has sparked backlash in the wake of Māori Language Week.

The "Shed Pāti" held at the University of Otago's Arana College on Saturday was organised by Māori students, who have apologised for causing offence with what was simply intended as a fun party.

An advertisement for the party was posted on TikTok by Rangikata Turner O'Carroll, who criticised the event as perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

This sparked a flurry of comment, many critical of the event, as well as some defending it.

Turner O'Carroll, who lives in Auckland, said the college should have known better than to let the event go ahead, regardless of the intention behind it.

"It's especially bad since it was Māori Language Week. It to me shows that they have no cultural sensitivity."

A university spokesman said college management approved the request of a group of Māori students to hold a party, and the students chose the event name and theme themselves.

The party was advertised on the college's private Facebook page, the spokesman said.

No concerns were raised about the party at the time.

"As the event was led by a group of Māori students, Arana management believed it

appropriate for them to determine the use of their own language."

The college and the university were not aware of any complaints made about the event.

Party organisers said in a statement the event was not a celebration of Māori Language Week but rather a "classic Kiwi shed party".

"We understand the controversy of the word used and want to apologise to anyone who is offended by this."

It was not their intention for this to come across negatively or to perpetuate stereotypes, the statement said.

"We do not associate this word to being [or] acting Māori, but rather as a descriptor for a dress code that can apply to anyone.

"This was a way for us to feel more at home as the party environment in Dunedin is very different to what we are used to."