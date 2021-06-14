Controversial group 'Speak Up For Women' hold public meeting at Hawke's Bay Club

Hawke's Bay Club will be hosting 'speak up for women' group at their premises tonight. Photo / Warren Buckland

Controversial feminist group 'Speak up for Women' is set to hold a public meeting at Hawke's Bay Club.

The group, which has been touring the country, will be holding the meeting tonight from 6pm to 7pm to discuss 'sex self-identification' clauses within the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Act.

The group's meetings have been challenged at some stops. Last week, Stuff reported more than 100 people in support of transgender rights spoke out in protest against the group in Nelson.

At the end of May, Christchurch City Libraries refused to host the group.

The group advocates for women's sex-based rights and opposes a set of proposed amendments to the act - known as the BDMRR Bill.

Currently people who want to change their gender identity have to go through a Family Court process to legally change their birth certificate, but the amendments would allow changes to be made through a simple statutory declaration.

The Hawke's Bay Club, which was founded in 1863, decided in May to open its doors to women members for the first time in 158 years.