Contactless delivery: Baby seal knocks on door of home in Te Awanga, Hawke's Bay

Three-year-old Meila Trafford checks out the baby seal which has taken up residence on the doorstep of the family's home in Te Awanga. Photo / Paul Taylor

A baby fur seal went knocking on a Te Awanga door on Tuesday night and found itself nose to nose with a furry friend in the morning.

Bronwyn Trafford, a Te Awanga resident, woke on Wednesday morning to a surprise in the form of a small seal on her doorstep.

"My husband heard a scuffle last night and this morning when we pulled the curtain we found it on our doorstep," she said.

"We checked our video surveillance and saw it making its way up to our driveway at 11.30 pm before it settled in its sleeping possie for the night in front of our doors."

The Trafford family has a blue-grey Staffy dog, which took a shine to the seal (kekeno) through the glass door.

"We have a Staffy and it looks quite similar to the seal, it's about the same size. This morning our Staffy has had his nose up against the glass looking out at the seal, they've been nose to nose against the door" she said.

Trafford reported that the seal seems happy in the beachside neighbourhood, having taken up residence in the community for the duration of lockdown.

"The seal's been around for over three weeks in the area, lots of kids have been finding it sitting around or swimming in the lagoon opposite our place," she said.

"We haven't seen its mum but it doesn't look in poor condition, it's been really friendly and everyone's dogs have been steering clear," she said.