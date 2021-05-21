Website of the Year

'Consumed with grief': Widow says Waikato Hospital failed her husband

12 minutes to read
Elizabeth Baker says the loss of her husband left her totally devastated. Photo / George Novak

Nicholas Jones
Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Problems in the care of heart surgery patients at Waikato Hospital stretch back years, a Herald investigation has found. Nicholas Jones talks to a widow who says the DHB didn't learn from her husband's death.

