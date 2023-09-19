Defence Minister Andrew Little marks the arrival of 18 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles at Trentham Military Camp. Video / Mark Mitchell

Cranes will be hitting the concrete in Canterbury from this morning as the construction of a new Defence Force maintenance facility begins.

The Burnham Military Base project was launched by Defence Minister Andrew Little, who announced the “state-of-the-art” facility to guests of the opening ceremony.

He said it was an example of how seriously the Government took military defence.

“This Government has turned around the historic underinvestment in our defence capabilities,” said Little.

An artist's impression of the new maintenance facility at Burnham Military Camp.

The minister referred to Labour delivering “the largest pay increase in a decade” for military staff and new kit - including surveillance aircraft, mobility vehicles and a Super Hercules strategic airlift.

“Now we’re making sure our Defence Force has the modern base facilities they need at Burnham for future challenges.”

Little arrived at the base shortly after 10.30am to a karakia and mihi whakatau and was greeted by 50 soldiers and officers in the former facility, which dates back to WWII.

The Burnham Military Base project was launched by Defence Minister Andrew Little, announcing the “state-of-the-art” facility. Photo / George Heard

The new site would ensure the force could better maintain and repair its equipment, he said.

Little told the gathered delegation that the construction was an acknowledgement of the importance the defence force played in New Zealand.

”What you do matters and you are valued, today is another expression of that as we begin construction.”

The minister was then given a tour of the building site and used a crane-mounted truck to lift an anvil from the ground and crack the concrete, in a symbol of the rebirth of the historic facility.

It’s one of nine major logistics projects to be delivered over the next five years as part of the Defence Estate Regeneration Programme, totalling $224 million.

Other projects include a new operational space for the New Zealand Army’s 3 Transport Company, an upgraded Defence College and a new health and rehabilitation centre.

A new fuel facility at Ohakea Airbase is also in the pipeline.