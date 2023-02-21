Connection problems in Dannevirke caused by intermittent power

Power issues with a cell tower caused problems for some Dannevirke users. Photo / Bevan Conley

Power issues with a cell tower caused problems for some Dannevirke users. Photo / Bevan Conley

Problems with both voice and data service in Dannevirke have been caused by intermittent power, a telecommunications company says.

Many Dannevirke residents noticed problems with dropped calls and spotty internet service on Monday.

A spokeswoman from Spark said a mobile cell tower in the area had been experiencing downgraded service.

She said this was a result of intermittent power to the site in response to wider power instability issues due to outages from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We can confirm that this site is now stable and has been operating without issues since mid-morning yesterday.”

The spokeswoman said some customers in Hawke’s Bay and the surrounding regions might continue to experience intermittent coverage issues over the next few days until power and connectivity were restored to the area.

“We understand how important it is for communities to have their connectivity restored and ask for patience as we get Aotearoa re-connected.”