Different speed signs on the corner of Blueskin Road and State Highway 3. Photo / Mike Tweed

Conflicting speed limit signs at the entrance to Blueskin Rd have been raising eyebrows among Whanganui motorists for the past few weeks after one was rotated to show the incorrect speed.

Until yesterday afternoon, one of the signs at the road’s intersection with State Highway 3 said 80km/h and the other 100 km/h.

SH3 is controlled by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency and Blueskin Rd is the Whanganui District Council’s responsibility.

In December 2020, Waka Kotahi changed the speed limit to 80km/h from 200m north of the Tirimoana Pl/Great North Rd (SH3) intersection to 100m north of the Blueskin Rd/Great North Rd (SH3) intersection to 80km/h.

Previously that stretch was 100km/h.

Whanganui District Council’s general manager of community, property and places, Sarah O’Hagan, said the roading team told Waka Kotahi last week one sign showed 80kmh and the other showed 100kmh.

“As the signs were correct when Waka Kotahi installed them, it seems one of the signs had been rotated to show the incorrect speed.”

While responsibility for these signs lay with Waka Kotahi, a council contractor fixed the issue, O’Hagen said.

“The signs are now correct.”

The speed limit on Blueskin Rd is 100 km/h.
































