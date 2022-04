A concrete truck has rolled forcing the closure of Leader Road West in Hurunui. Photo / Supplied

A concrete truck has rolled forcing the closure of Leader Rd West in Hurunui.

The crash happed just west of the Lower Stanton River this morning.

A spokesperson for the Hurunui District Council said the road will be fully closed until the truck has been cleared away.

The police have been informed and the driver has been taken to a local medical centre for assessment, they said.

The police have been informed and the driver has been taken to a local medical centre for assessment, they said.

"Apologies for any inconvenience. The road will be re-opened as soon as possible."