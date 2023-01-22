A large crowd turned out for the show on Saturday night in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

A concertgoer has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the crowd at an LAB show in Hastings.

Police are investigating the incident which happened shortly after 7pm on Saturday, after a large crowd had gathered to enjoy the pop-reggae concert at Showgrounds Hawke’s Bay Tomoana.

“Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Emergency services were called to the showgrounds at 7.05pm after reports that a person had been stabbed in the crowd.

“The person was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

“Police are working to establish exactly what happened and who was involved.”

Anyone with information which could assist our enquiries is asked to get in touch via 105 and quote event number P053380949.



