Concert, bake sale and pageant: Russian-Kiwis raise money for Ukraine

Fundraiser concert will feature Hit Pump, a popular Russian-speaking band. Photo / Supplied

From benefit concert, bake sale to a beauty pageant, the Russian community in New Zealand are helping to raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

The Unite for Ukraine concert featuring Hit Pump, a Russian-speaking rock band, will start at 7pm on Friday April 29 at Raynham Park.

Organisers say the proceeds will go directly to "trusted volunteers" in Ukraine to help the most vulnerable.

Russia and Ukraine share not only a border, but also cultural and historic ties that date back centuries.

"This band is popular not only among Russians but also among the wider Russian-speaking community from post-Soviet countries including Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and many more," organiser Nadia Dikareva said.

Unite for Ukraine fundraiser concert will be held on Friday, April 29. Photo / Supplied

Dikareva said there will also be a bake sale before and after the concert, and she said all the funds raised will "go directly to those people in Ukraine who have been affected the most by the war".

"We transfer the money directly to trusted volunteers in Ukraine who have organised small purpose-build funds," Dikareva said.

"They purchase and deliver necessary items such as food, medicine, clothes, baby supplies to the most vulnerable people - mothers, kids, elderly, people with disabilities and health issues.

"Their spending are transparent and they provide all the necessary receipts."

Meanwhile the organiser of Miss Russia NZ is seeking donations to help those injured in the war in Ukraine amid calls to have the event cancelled.

Miss Russia NZ will go ahead as planned on July 30, 2022. Photo / Supplied

Organiser Olga Ovsyannikova said money raised will be used to help those "injured during military service" in Ukraine, be they Russians or Ukrainians.

Ovsyannikova her organisation will not discriminate against nationality or politics and that she was taking a neutral position to the war.

"We are not dividing people by nationality or country. All are equally important. No politics, no judgments," she said.

Money raised will be sent to an Australian-based charity called Heart to Heart Foundation to buy food and medicine for the wounded in Ukraine, she said.

According to Ovsyannikova, funds raised at the last Miss Russia NZ pageant in 2018 were used to purchase wheelchairs for Ukraine.

"People who really want to help people in Ukraine can directly donate to our account with reference 'people in Ukraine' and all the amount donated will be transferred to From Heart to Heart foundation," she said.

Miss Russia NZ organiser Olga Ovsyannikova. Photo / File

Those wishing to donate can contact Ovsyannikova through the website redcarpetballentertainment.com.

A Heart to Heart spokeswoman Kseniya Trifonva confirmed that she was working with Ovsyannikova in getting money for Ukraine.

Trifonva described her Australian-based group as a Russian-ethnic cultural support organisation and that it is not linked to the global charity Heart to Heart International.

Despite calls for its cancellation, Ovsyannikova said the Miss Russia NZ pageant will go ahead as planned at the Alexandra Park Raceway in Auckland on July 30.

She has been organising Miss Russia NZ since 2015 and said the pageant focused on introducing Russian culture in New Zealand and celebrating the cultural diversity of Russia.

Some of the contestants had waited three years after the pageant had to be cancelled twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ovsyannikova said.

But Dikareva felt that it was inappropriate right now for an event like Miss Russia NZ.

"It is not a good time to 'celebrate Russian culture' while Russian soldiers are killing innocent people in Ukraine and marauding their belongings," Dikareva said.

A former head judge of Miss Russia NZ, Colin Mathura-Jeffree, last week also called for the pageant to be cancelled.

Despite Ovsyannikova's claim that the pageant was "neutral" to the war, Mathura-Jeffree said he saw "these shows have a whiff of political bias".

He said that if the event had to go ahead, then it should be used as a platform for the good of Ukraine and speak directly to the Russian people.