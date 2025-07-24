“Fortunately, the child knew what to do and was able to run home to safety.

“If you, by any chance, happened to witness this event, please contact the NZ Police by phoning 105 using police reference number PO63256706. Can you also please let me know if you witnessed the event?”

The school also suggested parents talk to their children about what to do if they were approached by strangers and suggested children walk home in groups rather than alone.

Auckland City East Area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves said police were making inquiries about reports of a child being approached near their home in Royal Oak.

“We are in the early stages of making further inquiries into exactly what has occurred,” he said.

“Staff have conducted patrols in the area and inquiries are ongoing.”

A man has also been arrested in the North Shore suburb of Birkenhead after a number of complaints about suspicious behaviour near the library last Friday afternoon.

North Shore communities manager Acting Senior Sergeant Alexandra Waworis told the Herald police were investigating the incident and were not ruling out further charges.

“Police are reassuring the public that complaints of this nature are taken seriously and fully investigated.”

Auckland Council’s north/west head of community delivery Darryl Soljan told the Herald police served a trespass notice to a man in response to concerns about his behaviour in the reserve outside the library.

“Safety and security measures at Auckland Libraries are comprehensive and ongoing, and Birkenhead Library has had recent security enhancements,” he said.

“They continue to ensure all staff and customers can enjoy their local library service and spaces safely.”

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the man pictured in these images. Photo / Police

Police seek information about incident in Mt Roskill

Police are also hoping to identify a mystery man after “concerning behaviour” outside an Auckland primary school.

A spokesperson said they needed the public’s help to identify the man who was pictured near Mt Roskill Primary School soon after the start of a school day in Term 2.

“We believe he may be able to assist us with our inquiries into concerning behaviour outside a school on Frost Rd, Mt Roskill, on Thursday, May 22, at about 9.10am,” said a police spokesperson.

They wanted to speak with anyone who was present at the school around this time and who might have seen anything out of the ordinary.

The man is pictured wearing a navy jacket with a white insignia on the left side of his chest and a grey baseball cap.

He is also shown wearing a white, collared shirt underneath the jacket.

Mt Roskill Primary School, on Frost Rd, is part of the Mt Roskill school campus that also houses an intermediate and high school.