Concerns are mounting for the wellbeing of a missing a West Auckland man who is also a Justice of the Peace.

Geoffrey Painting JP has not been seen since Sunday evening.

He was last seen at his home on Sienna Place, Te Atatu Peninsula, a police spokesperson said.

“Police and his family are very concerned for his wellbeing.”

Anyone with information that may help was asked to contact the police on 105 and quote event number P053875175.