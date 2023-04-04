Concerns grow for missing 83yo Aucklander Seong Wook Kal

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts, a reminder whooping cough deaths can be prevented and the global stage awaits for Jacinda Ardern ahead of her valedictory speech tonight in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are asking the public for help in finding an elderly Auckland man who failed to return home from an appointment in a suburb 19km away.

Seong Wook Kal, 83, failed to come back to his Hobsonville home after an appointment in Grey Lynn yesterday morning.

He was reported missing to the police last night.

Police are seeking the public's help to find 83-year-old Hobsonville man Seong Wook Kal. Photo / NZ Police

Seong was last seen in the Grey Lynn area at 11.38am, a police spokesperson said.

Seong has been described as 165cm tall, the spokesperson said.

“He is usually wearing a black cap, dark vest and is bald with white sideburns.

“His vehicle is a silver Honda Stream station wagon with the registration GAQ583.”

Police said they have concerns for Seong’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information that could assist police should call 105 and quote file number 230404/8257.